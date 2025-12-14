HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi condemns Sydney beach mass shooting during Jewish festival

Sun, 14 December 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the attack in Australia and expressed solidarity with the people of that country in their hour of grief. 

"Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah," the prime minister said. 

"On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief," he said. 

The prime minister said India has "zero tolerance" for terrorism and supports the fight against all its forms and manifestations. 

Two gunmen shot dead at least 11 people at a Jewish event being held at Sydney's Bondi Beach. 

Australian authorities declared it a terrorist attack. -- PTI

