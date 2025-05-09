'Full-fledged war if Pakistan...'

09:53

Blackout was enforced in Jammu, Srinagar, Punjab, Gujarat border





"If Pakistan further escalates the situation, it could turn into a full-fledged war. This will prove to be highly fatal to Pakistan and may even lead to its disintegration. These audacious activities of Pakistan against India can destroy Pakistan's very existence. The leaders of Pakistan should understand this. India is responding in a limited way as of now," Srivastava told ANI. He said that India was befittingly responding to Pakistan's "foolishness" as many cities in the neighbouring countries were attacked and their air defence and radar systems were destroyed as well.





"India is giving a befitting response to the kind of foolishness Pakistan indulged in. India's air defence systems performed fantastically yesterday and safeguarded our nation. Many cities have been attacked in Pakistan, and we have also destroyed their air defence and radar systems," Srivastava said. The defence expert asserted that the strikes carried out by India under Operation Sindoor were in response to terrorism inflicted by Pakistan in Pahalgam. He said that the international community was apprised about the attack on terrorist camps in Pakistan, and no military or civilian installations were targeted.





"The strikes by India at nine locations in Pakistan were an action against terrorism. India had to respond after the Pahalgam terror attack, and it responded as per its zero tolerance policy. India practised caution and didn't target any military or civilian installations. This was communicated to Pakistan and the international community," Srivastava added.





On Thursday, a complete blackout was enforced in Jammu after sirens were heard and explosions were reported near the Line of Control (Loc) in Poonch and Rajouri districts, amid rising tensions in the region.





The Border Security Forces (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt along the International Boundary in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attempt was made around 11 pm on May 8. In a post on X, BSF Jammu wrote, "At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K." Additionally, defence sources confirmed that the Indian Army shot down two Pakistani drones in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.





The drones were intercepted amid a heavy exchange of artillery fire between Indian and Pakistani forces. According to Indian officials, the strikes targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The operation was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. -- ANI

