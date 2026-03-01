HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Omar appeals for calm amid protests over Khamenei's death

Sun, 01 March 2026
10:47
 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday appealed for calm amid widespread protests following the killing of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
 
Protests broke out in several parts of Kashmir on Sunday against the killing of Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, officials said.  
Hundreds of protestors took to streets at various places in areas with large Shia population, they said.  

Abdullah said his government is in close coordination with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and well-being of J-K residents, including students, currently in Iran.

"Chief Minister has expressed deep concern over the unfolding developments in Iran, including reports of the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He has appealed to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest," the Office of Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Khamenei was killed in an attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday. -- PTI 

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in a US-Israeli attack, sparking celebrations in Iran and raising questions about the future of the regime.

Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East following attacks on Iran by Israel and the US. The civil aviation ministry is closely monitoring the situation and...

Following reports of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, widespread protests erupted in Kashmir, with demonstrators expressing strong anti-US and anti-Israel sentiments.

Following a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran, India is calling for restraint and de-escalation to avoid further military confrontation in the Middle East.

