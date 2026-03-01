Fresh strike on US base in Iraq as Iran retaliates

Iran's state-affiliated Press TV on Sunday showed footage of a fresh strike on a US base in Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, as tensions intensify across the region.





Earlier today, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said a drone targeted Bahrain International Airport amid Iran's retaliation for US-Israel strikes, causing material damage but no casualties, as authorities moved swiftly to secure the site and assess the situation.





In posts on X, the Bahraini Ministry of Interior confirmed that the airport was struck and that emergency protocols were activated.





The ministry said, "The targeting of Bahrain International Airport with a drone resulted in material damage without loss of life, as the relevant authorities initiated procedures to secure the site."





Four people were injured after an Iranian drone struck Dubai International Airport, causing reported damage inside a passenger terminal, according to Al Jazeera.





Iran targeted US military bases in the region after the US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran in which its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed.