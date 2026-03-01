HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fresh strike on US base in Iraq as Iran retaliates

Sun, 01 March 2026
Iran's state-affiliated Press TV on Sunday showed footage of a fresh strike on a US base in Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, as tensions intensify across the region.

Earlier today, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said a drone targeted Bahrain International Airport amid Iran's retaliation for US-Israel strikes, causing material damage but no casualties, as authorities moved swiftly to secure the site and assess the situation.

In posts on X, the Bahraini Ministry of Interior confirmed that the airport was struck and that emergency protocols were activated.

The ministry said, "The targeting of Bahrain International Airport with a drone resulted in material damage without loss of life, as the relevant authorities initiated procedures to secure the site."

Four people were injured after an Iranian drone struck Dubai International Airport, causing reported damage inside a passenger terminal, according to Al Jazeera.

Iran targeted US military bases in the region after the US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran in which its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in a US-Israeli attack, sparking celebrations in Iran and raising questions about the future of the regime.

Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East following attacks on Iran by Israel and the US. The civil aviation ministry is closely monitoring the situation and...

Following reports of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, widespread protests erupted in Kashmir, with demonstrators expressing strong anti-US and anti-Israel sentiments.

Following a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran, India is calling for restraint and de-escalation to avoid further military confrontation in the Middle East.

