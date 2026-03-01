HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Embassy of Iran in New Delhi lowers flag to half-mast to honour Khamenei

Sun, 01 March 2026
11:25
Embassy of Iran lowers flag to half-mast in New Delhi./ANI Photo
The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Sunday, in a diplomatic gesture of grief, has lowered its flag to half-mast as a mark of respect and mourning following the official confirmation of the demise of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Israeli and US strikes. 

The Iranian Embassy in India on Saturday had unequivocally refuted any chance of "surrender" to the "ignoble" demands of Israel and the United States of laying down their arms and surrendering. 

The Iranian embassy in a statement said that the United States, in collaboration with the "corrupt Zionist regime" of Israel carried out aerial operations in the country targeting "certain locations," including in civilian infrastructure. 

The operations across Tehran and Iranian cities are expected to continue in the coming days, the statement added. 

"This morning, the courageous nation of Iran witnessed an aerial operation carried out by the brutal regime of the United States, in collaboration with the corrupt Zionist regime, targeting certain locations within the country. This malicious act took place once again during the course of negotiations, reflecting the enemy's mistaken belief that the steadfast nation of Iran would surrender to their ignoble demands through such cowardly actions," the embassy said in an official statement of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran. -- ANI

