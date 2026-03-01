HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Air India cancels 50 international flights amid Middle East crisis

Sun, 01 March 2026
11:06
Air India has cancelled 22 more international services for Sunday, taking the total number of overseas flight cancellations announced so far to 50 due to the Middle East crisis.

Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights on March 1 due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The Tata Group-owned airline on Sunday said close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving situation in the Middle East have necessitated further curtailment of its scheduled operations.

Flights to and from Mumbai-London (AI131/ AI130), Delhi- Birmingham (AI113/ AI118), Delhi-Amsterdam (AI155/ AI156), Delhi-Zurich (AI151/ AI152), Delhi-Milan (AI137 / AI138), Delhi-Vienna (AI153 / AI154) and Bengaluru-London (Heathrow) (AI133 / AI132) have been cancelled for the day.

Other cancelled flights are AI157 / AI158 on the Delhi-Copenhagen, AI2017 / AI2018 and AI2015/AI2016 on the Delhi-London (Heathrow), as well as AI2029 / AI2030 on the Delhi-Frankfurt routes, the airline said in a post on X.

On Saturday, Air India announced the cancellation of 28 overseas flights on various routes for Sunday.

Aviation regulator DGCA is closely coordinating with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety and operational regulations.

There were no specific updates on international operations from IndiGo on Sunday.

The conflict between Israel and the US, and Iran has also resulted in multiple airspace closures in the Middle East, massively disrupting flight operations. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fresh strike on US base in Iraq as Iran retaliates
LIVE! Fresh strike on US base in Iraq as Iran retaliates

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes
Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in a US-Israeli attack, sparking celebrations in Iran and raising questions about the future of the regime.

Indian airlines to cancel 444 international flights today
Indian airlines to cancel 444 international flights today

Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East following attacks on Iran by Israel and the US. The civil aviation ministry is closely monitoring the situation and...

PHOTOS: Kashmiris protest killing of Iranian leader Khamenei
PHOTOS: Kashmiris protest killing of Iranian leader Khamenei

Following reports of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, widespread protests erupted in Kashmir, with demonstrators expressing strong anti-US and anti-Israel sentiments.

'Urge all sides...': India reacts as US-Israel attack Iran
'Urge all sides...': India reacts as US-Israel attack Iran

Following a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran, India is calling for restraint and de-escalation to avoid further military confrontation in the Middle East.

