Follow Rediff on:      
Cong to PM: Will spend sleepless nights making you...

Fri, 02 May 2025
The Congress on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "sleepless nights to many" swipe, saying they will continue to hold him accountable for issues like the Pahalgam terror attack and caste census.

Modi, while commissioning the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, took a swipe at the opposition INDIA bloc saying their presence will give "sleepless nights" to many. 

Reacting to it, AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said in a post on X, "Even after the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, our PM remains fixated on disturbing the sleep of opposition leaders instead of confronting the real threatPakistan. His priorities are crystal clear: appeasing his real master- Adani". 

"But rest assured, PM, while you're busy with your distractions, our sleepless nights will be spent holding you accountable," he said. 

"We will relentlessly pressure you to set a timeline for the caste census, remove 50 percent cap on reservations, and finally deliver the strong, decisive response that Pakistan so rightly deserves," he also said. 

At the event, Modi also referred to Vijayan as a "pillar" of the opposition INDIA bloc. The prime minister told Vijayan and Tharoor, who were on the dais, that their presence at the inauguration event would give "sleepless nights" to many. However, the person translating his speech did not translate it properly, and it prompted the PM to say, "the message has gone across to whom it was meant". PTI

