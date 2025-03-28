Emergency declared in Myanmar, Bangkok after quake

15:35





The quake hit near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city and home to more than a million people, but assessing the impact is difficult in a country in the throes of civil war, and where internet freedom has been throttled.





Myanmar has declared a national emergency while Thailand has declared Bangkok an emergency zone.

A powerful earthquake has rocked central Myanmar, causing tremors and aftershocks across hundreds of miles of south-east Asia. It toppled a building in Thai capital, Bangkok, and sparked a race to save civilians and infrastructure near the epicenter, reports CNN.