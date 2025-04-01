How to kill an artist: A step-by-step guide by Kamra

15:56





In his latest post on X post, the stand-up artist shared a satirical 'step-by-step guide' on how to 'kill' an artist 'democratically', which appears to reflect on the aftermath of his controversial joke on Eknath Shinde.





The note signified different levels of "outrage", which, according to Kamra, starts from brands pulling away works from artists to sending summon notices to the audience for being a part of an art form.





The artist refers to reports of Mumbai Police allegedly sending summon notices to the audience who visited his show 'Naya Bharat' for questioning.





The note read, "How to Kill an Artist: A Step-by-Step Guide... 1) Outrage just enough for brands to stop commissioning their work. 2) Outrage more- until private and corporate gigs dry up. 3) Outrage louder- so big venues won't take the risk. 4) Outrage violently- until even the smallest spaces shut their doors. 5) Summon their audience for questioning-turning art into a crime scene."





It further read, "Now the artist is left with only two choices: Sell their soul and become a dollar puppet-or wither in silence. This isn't just a playbook, it's a political weapon. A silencing machine."





