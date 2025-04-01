HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

How to kill an artist: A step-by-step guide by Kamra

Tue, 01 April 2025
Share:
15:56
image
Stand-up artist Kunal Kamra took a satirical jibe at the Maharashtra government amid the ongoing controversy he finds himself in for his alleged disparaging remarks against the Maharashtra Deputy Minister Eknath Shinde.

In his latest post on X post, the stand-up artist shared a satirical 'step-by-step guide' on how to 'kill' an artist 'democratically', which appears to reflect on the aftermath of his controversial joke on Eknath Shinde.

The note signified different levels of "outrage", which, according to Kamra, starts from brands pulling away works from artists to sending summon notices to the audience for being a part of an art form.

The artist refers to reports of Mumbai Police allegedly sending summon notices to the audience who visited his show 'Naya Bharat' for questioning.

The note read, "How to Kill an Artist: A Step-by-Step Guide... 1) Outrage just enough for brands to stop commissioning their work. 2) Outrage more- until private and corporate gigs dry up. 3) Outrage louder- so big venues won't take the risk. 4) Outrage violently- until even the smallest spaces shut their doors. 5) Summon their audience for questioning-turning art into a crime scene."

It further read, "Now the artist is left with only two choices: Sell their soul and become a dollar puppet-or wither in silence. This isn't just a playbook, it's a political weapon. A silencing machine."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! How to kill an artist: A step-by-step guide by Kamra
LIVE! How to kill an artist: A step-by-step guide by Kamra

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders FIR against Kapil Mishra
2020 Delhi riots: Court orders FIR against Kapil Mishra

It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of alleged offence further probe required, the judge said.

Amid PM Modi's retirement claim, Yogi opens up on future
Amid PM Modi's retirement claim, Yogi opens up on future

"If politics is driven by self-interest, it will create problems. But if it is for the greater good, it will provide solutions. We have to choose between being part of the problem or the solution, and I believe this is what religion also...

SC slams UP govt for 'inhuman, illegal' demolitions
SC slams UP govt for 'inhuman, illegal' demolitions

The Supreme Court of India has criticized the Uttar Pradesh government and Prayagraj Development Authority for the demolition of homes in the city, calling the actions "inhuman and illegal." The court ordered the authority to pay Rs 10...

How Will Trump Change The World On Apr 2?
How Will Trump Change The World On Apr 2?

We have entered a new era in human history, asserts Aakar Patel.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD