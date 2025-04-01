HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2020 Delhi riots: Court orders FIR against Kapil Mishra

Tue, 01 April 2025
15:11
2020 Delhi riots: Court orders lodging of FIR against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, others, over his alleged role in the riots. 

The complainant in the case is Yamuna Vihar resident Mohammad Ilyas who approached the court seeking an FIR against Mishra, the then SHO of Dayalpur, and five others, including BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht and former BJP MLAs Jagdish Pradhan and Satpal Sansad.

Earlier in February, the Delhi Police had opposed the plea of the complainant stating that Mishra was being 'framed' in the matter and that he had no role to play in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

