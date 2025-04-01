HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Omar Abdullah launches free bus service for women in J-K

Tue, 01 April 2025
Share:
18:05
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched free bus service for women in the Union Territory, at a function held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar on Tuesday. 

Abdullah expressed hope that the move would make travel easy and comfortable for women. 

The launch was also attended by ministers Satish Sharma and Sakina Itoo. 

Free bus rides for women, a promise made in the National Conference's election manifesto, was announced in the recent budget presented by the chief minister. 

"In the budget, we had made a special announcement that women will travel free of cost in SRTC (state road transport corporation) and Smart City buses from April 1. Today, we have launched the service with a hope that it will make their travel across Jammu and Kashmir easy and safe," Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar. 

He said the government will compensate the SRTC and Smart City buses for the zero-fare tickets. 

"There will be no losses for the SRTC and Smart City buses. We will provide them compensation from the budget," Abdullah said. 

In an X post, the chief minister said it was not just a welfare measure, but a commitment to women's empowerment and accessible mobility. 

"Starting today, women across Jammu and Kashmir will travel free of cost in all Smart City and SRTC buses. This isn't just a welfare measure, it is a commitment to women's empowerment, accessible mobility, and a more inclusive J&K," he wrote. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: LSG, PBKS look to keep momentum
IPL Updates: LSG, PBKS look to keep momentum

LIVE! No govt money for upkeep of Aurangzeb's tomb: MNS
LIVE! No govt money for upkeep of Aurangzeb's tomb: MNS

18 killed in firecracker warehouse blast in Gujarat
18 killed in firecracker warehouse blast in Gujarat

Eighteen people were killed and five others injured after a firecracker warehouse exploded and collapsed in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday. The incident occurred in an industrial area near Deesa town around 9:45 a.m., killing...

Hindi-Chini bhai bhai 2 as India-China ties turn 75
Hindi-Chini bhai bhai 2 as India-China ties turn 75

India and China celebrated the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations on Tuesday, with leaders from both countries exchanging congratulatory messages. The anniversary comes as the two countries are working to restore ties after a...

How Will Trump Change The World On Apr 2?
How Will Trump Change The World On Apr 2?

We have entered a new era in human history, asserts Aakar Patel.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD