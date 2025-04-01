HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
We have a strong plan: Europe warns Trump on tariffs

Tue, 01 April 2025
17:24
Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Union's executive/File image
As US President Donald Trump is to unveil a new tariff plan on April 2, which he has dubbed 'Liberation Day,' Europe warned that it has a strong plan to counter America's tariff hike if the situation warranted, according to a CNN report. 

"Europe has not started this confrontation," Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Union's executive, said in a speech.  

"We do not necessarily want to retaliate but, if it is necessary, we have a strong plan to retaliate and we will use it," said the report quoting the EU head. 

In her speech, von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said Europe was "open to negotiations." 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Monday that the full cabinet will be present for the event, but specifics of the plan remain uncertain as Trump and his administration have floated multiple, sometimes conflicting, proposals in recent weeks. 

Leavitt indicated that Trump may impose reciprocal tariffs, which would match other countries' tariff rates on American goods. 

She highlighted examples of what the administration sees as excessive foreign tariffs, including Canada's 250 per cent tariff on American dairy products. 

While such tariffs often result in limited trade rather than high revenue collections, Leavitt argued that they still harm US businesses. With ANI inputs

