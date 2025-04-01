HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will Yogi be India's next PM? The UP CM replies....

Tue, 01 April 2025
Share:
14:13
image
Politics is not a full-time job for him and he remains a yogi at heart, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, dismissing speculation about him becoming the prime minister in the future. 

In an interview with PTI, Adityanath said his primary role is serving the people of Uttar Pradesh, as entrusted by his party. 

"I am the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and the party has placed me here to serve the people of the state," he said. 

When asked about the growing support for him as a potential prime minister, Adityanath said, "Politics is not a full-time job for me. Ultimately, I am a yogi (monk) at heart." 

On how long he plans to remain in politics, the chief minister said, "There will be a time frame for this as well." Asked if his response meant that politics was not his permanent profession, Adityanath reiterated, "Yes, that is what I am saying." Explaining his perspective on the intersection of religion and politics, Adityanath said, "We limit religion to a confined space and restrict politics to a handful of people, and that is where the problem arises. 

"If politics is driven by self-interest, it will create problems. But if it is for the greater good, it will provide solutions. We have to choose between being part of the problem or the solution, and I believe this is what religion also teaches us. "When religion is pursued for self-interest, it creates new challenges. However, when one dedicates themselves to a higher purpose, it opens up new avenues for progress." Adityanath also said that Indian tradition does not associate religion with self-interest. 

"The Indian philosophical thought has never linked religion with selfish motives. Its goals have been twofold: to pave the way for progress in worldly life and to achieve spiritual liberation. Both ultimately serve the purpose of service. Politics is merely a platform to advance this spirit of service," he said. 

On whether he considers himself more of a religious figure or a political leader, Adityanath asserted, "I work as a citizen and do not consider myself special. As a citizen, my constitutional duties come first. "For me, the nation is paramount. If the country is safe, my religion is safe. When religion is secure, the path to welfare automatically opens." Asked if he sees himself leaving behind a legacy 100 years from now, Adityanath responded, "It is not the name but the work that should be remembered. One's identity should be through their work, not their name." PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2020 Delhi riots: Court order FIR against Kapil Mishra
LIVE! 2020 Delhi riots: Court order FIR against Kapil Mishra

SC slams UP govt for 'inhuman, illegal' demolitions
SC slams UP govt for 'inhuman, illegal' demolitions

The Supreme Court of India has criticized the Uttar Pradesh government and Prayagraj Development Authority for the demolition of homes in the city, calling the actions "inhuman and illegal." The court ordered the authority to pay Rs 10...

Roads not for namaz, learn discipline from Hindus: Yogi
Roads not for namaz, learn discipline from Hindus: Yogi

Yogi said Waqf boards have become a den of selfish interests as well as loot khasot (property grabbing), and have done little for the welfare of Muslims.

​Why Sensex, Nifty Are Falling​ Today
​Why Sensex, Nifty Are Falling​ Today

'The market's nervousness ahead of anticipated US tariffs has led to a significant downturn in Indian equities.'

'Yeshu Yeshu prophet' gets life term in 2018 rape case
'Yeshu Yeshu prophet' gets life term in 2018 rape case

A court in Punjab's Mohali has sentenced self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment in a 2018 rape case. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Vikrant Kumar pronounced the verdict on Tuesday. Bajinder was...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD