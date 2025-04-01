BSE Sensex top losers today

17:42





Starting the new financial year on a losing note, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,390.41 points or 1.80 percent to settle at 76,024.51 as 28 of its components ended lower and only two advanced.





During the day, the index plummeted 1,502.74 points or 1.94 percent to 75,912.18.





The NSE Nifty dropped 353.65 points or 1.50 percent to 23,165.70.





The key indices logged their steepest single-day losses in a month.





US President Donald Trump plans to roll out a set of reciprocal tariffs on April 2, which he says will be "Liberation Day" for the US.





From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Titan, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were among the biggest laggards.

