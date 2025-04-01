HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Woman's body found stuffed in sack in river in Maha

Tue, 01 April 2025
15:53
The body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in a sack dumped in a river in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police said. Villagers alerted the police in the morning about a sack floating in the Wagh River in Ghatkarpada on the Nashik-Mokhda-Jawhar Road, an official said. 

He said the police team found the decomposed body of a woman in her 20s in the sack. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a case was registered under sections 103(1)(murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. 

He said that it appears that the woman was strangled, and her body was packed in a sack and dumped in the river. A probe has been initiated, the official said. PTI 

