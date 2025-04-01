SC refuses to release Ranveer Allahbadia's passport

The Supreme Court has allowed Ranveer to resume his podcast, 'The Ranveer Show' and also asked him to maintain the 'morality and decency' in his podcast.

Allahbadia, one of the most influential podcasters with over 16 million followers across social media platforms, landed in a major controversy last month over his comment on parents and sex at Samay Raina's comedy show India's Got Latent.





He apologised the next day but the controversy refused to die down with multiple police complaints filed against him and those involved with the show.





The Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, though it termed his remarks "vulgar". He was allowed to resume his show by the apex court earlier this month.