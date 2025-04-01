HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex bleeds a day before Trump's Liberation Day

Tue, 01 April 2025
Share:
16:37
image
Stock markets went into a tailspin on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex plunging by 1,390 points due to selling in IT and private bank shares amid heightened uncertainty ahead of the rollout of reciprocal tariffs by the US on April 2. 

Starting the new financial year on a losing note, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,390.41 points or 1.80 per cent to settle at 76,024.51 as 28 of its components ended lower and only two advanced. 

During the day, the index plummeted 1,502.74 points or 1.94 per cent to 75,912.18. The NSE Nifty dropped 353.65 points or 1.50 per cent to 23,165.70. The key indices logged their steepest single-day losses in a month. 

US President Donald Trump plans to roll out a set of reciprocal tariffs on April 2, which he says will be "Liberation Day" for the US. 

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Titan, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were among the biggest laggards. Among gainers, IndusInd Bank jumped over 5 per cent while Zomato ended marginally higher. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex bleeds a day before Trump's Liberation Day
LIVE! Sensex bleeds a day before Trump's Liberation Day

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders FIR against Kapil Mishra
2020 Delhi riots: Court orders FIR against Kapil Mishra

It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of alleged offence further probe required, the judge said.

How to kill an artist: Kunal Kamra posts step-by-step guide
How to kill an artist: Kunal Kamra posts step-by-step guide

According to Kamra, an artist is left with only two choices under such circumstances. "Sell their soul and become a dollar puppet or wither in silence. This isn't just a playbook, it's a political weapon. A silencing machine," he wrote.

SC slams UP govt for 'inhuman, illegal' demolitions
SC slams UP govt for 'inhuman, illegal' demolitions

The Supreme Court of India has criticized the Uttar Pradesh government and Prayagraj Development Authority for the demolition of homes in the city, calling the actions "inhuman and illegal." The court ordered the authority to pay Rs 10...

How Will Trump Change The World On Apr 2?
How Will Trump Change The World On Apr 2?

We have entered a new era in human history, asserts Aakar Patel.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD