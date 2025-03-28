3,000 Domino's By 2028!

15:05





Jubilant, which also operates Dunkin Donuts and Popeyes, has 2,000 Domino's outlets at present.





"The government has taken a lot of efforts to boost consumption. Apart from the tax breaks announced in the Budget, interest rates have softened. A new pay commission is also expected to come in next year. These will all help drive consumption," said Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD, Jubilant FoodWorks.





The company has started seeing tailwinds in both deliveries and dine-in, with like-for-like (LFL) sales growing 12.5 per cent year-on-year, driven by delivery LFL growth of 24.7 per cent in the third quarter of FY25.





While inflation remains a concern, Jubilant FoodWorks has no plans to hike prices in the near future. "At the moment, we have not taken any price hikes and have given back to the consumer by introducing free deliveries. We are not thinking of price hikes and are focused on driving growth in the business and acquiring new customers," Khetarpal said.







Akshara Srivastava and Gulveen Aulakh, Business Standard The Indian food services market, he said, is valued at $60 billion, of which pizza makes up only $1 billion. This gives the brand a significant headroom for growth.

Jubilant FoodWorks, the master franchise for Domino's in India, looks to expand the pizza chain to 3,000 outlets in the next three years. This comes on the back of demand momentum remaining upbeat despite concerns of a consumption slowdown.