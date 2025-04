10:20





Most rescues happen in the 24 hours after a disaster. The chances of survival drop with each day after that, experts say. Most victims are badly injured or buried by falling stones or other debris.

Myanmar earthquake: NDRF teams carry out Search and Rescue (SAR) activities in Mandalay. The disaster has killed more than 2,000 people in Myanmar and at least 18 in Thailand, mainly at a Bangkok office tower construction site.