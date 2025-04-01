HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Green flag hoisted at temple in Maharashtra village

Tue, 01 April 2025
Share:
10:15
The Kanifnath Temple
The Kanifnath Temple
A green flag put up at a temple in a village in Maharashtra's Beed district briefly triggered tension in the area, police said on Tuesday. Later, the police spoke to local residents belonging to two different communities on Monday and brought the situation under control, they said. 

A festival was held in Pachegaon village of Beed and an annual yatra was taken out from the Kanifnath temple there on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on Sunday. Some persons put up a green flag at the temple besides a saffron flag on Monday, when Eid was celebrated. 

This led to tension in the village for sometime, an official from Georai police station told PTI. The police later spoke to members of two different communities in the village and both the flags were removed from the religious structure, the official said. No case has been registered in this connection, the official said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Offensive, says Sarma on B'desh's 'only guardian' comment
LIVE! Offensive, says Sarma on B'desh's 'only guardian' comment

Myanmar earthquake: ISRO reveals before and after images
Myanmar earthquake: ISRO reveals before and after images

ISRO's Cartosat-3 satellite captured images of the damage caused by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on March 28. The images show significant damage in Mandalay and Sagaing cities, including the complete collapse of the historic...

Can RSS Put Aurangzeb's Ghost To Rest?
Can RSS Put Aurangzeb's Ghost To Rest?

Senior RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi's call to drop the Aurangzeb tomb controversy challenges decades of communal rhetoric in Maharashtra, igniting hopes for unity and a balanced historical narrative.

Green flag at temple in Maha village sparks tension
Green flag at temple in Maha village sparks tension

Some persons put up a green flag at the temple besides a saffron flag on Monday, when Eid was celebrated. This led to tension in the village for sometime, an official from Georai police station said.

How did India look from space? Sunita Williams says...
How did India look from space? Sunita Williams says...

Sunita added that "I hope, and I think for sure, I'm gonna be going back to my father's home country and visiting with people and getting excited about the first, or not the first, but the Indian national who's going up on the Axiom...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD