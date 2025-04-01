Green flag hoisted at temple in Maharashtra village

10:15

The Kanifnath Temple





A festival was held in Pachegaon village of Beed and an annual yatra was taken out from the Kanifnath temple there on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on Sunday. Some persons put up a green flag at the temple besides a saffron flag on Monday, when Eid was celebrated.





This led to tension in the village for sometime, an official from Georai police station told PTI. The police later spoke to members of two different communities in the village and both the flags were removed from the religious structure, the official said. No case has been registered in this connection, the official said. PTI

