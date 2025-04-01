Pastor and rapist Bajinder Singh gets life term

12:03





A local court in Punjab's Mohali had convicted the self-styled Christian preacher Bajinder Singh in a 2018 sexual harassment case. Singh had been booked on sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to sexual harassment, based on complaint filed by a woman at Zirakpur police station in Mohali in 2018.





The complainant had alleged that Bajinder lured her by promising to take her abroad. He had raped her and made a video of it.

