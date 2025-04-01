HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Haldiram IPO In 18-24 Months

Tue, 01 April 2025
Share:
09:45
image
Haldiram Snacks Food, India's leading snack and food brand, will come into the market with its initial public offer (IPO) in the next 18 to 24 months, according to a source in the know.

This comes after it signed agreements to sell stake to International Holding Company (IHC), Alpha Wave Global, and Singapore-headquartered global investment firm Temasek at a $10 billion valuation.

The ethnic food major on Monday onboarded new investors IHC and Alpha Wave Global to its ongoing equity round, PwC said in a release.

Haldiram is said to have parted with 6 per cent in this round for $600 million, according to a source.

On Sunday, it also announced that it entered into an agreement with Temasek to sell an equity stake held by existing shareholders. The earlier-mentioned source said that Temasek will get 9 per cent.

A spokesperson for the Haldiram group said: "We are excited to welcome IHC and Alpha Wave Global as partners in our journey of global growth. The partnership represents patient capital and long-term support to Haldiram's growth plans. With this partnership, we are well-positioned to enhance our product offerings, expand our operations, and further our mission to make Haldiram a household name in the West Asia and other international geographies."

Rick Gerson, cofounder and chairman of Alpha Wave Global, said that over 90 years, the Agarwal family has built Haldiram's into one of the most loved and iconic brands in India.

"We are proud to become a shareholder and partner with Haldiram in this next stage of their growth, both domestic and international, while maintaining the delight they have brought to customers for close to a century now," he added.

Sharleen D'Souza, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Markets fall ahead of Trump's April 2 tariff threat
LIVE! Markets fall ahead of Trump's April 2 tariff threat

How did India look from space? Sunita Williams says...
How did India look from space? Sunita Williams says...

Sunita added that "I hope, and I think for sure, I'm gonna be going back to my father's home country and visiting with people and getting excited about the first, or not the first, but the Indian national who's going up on the Axiom...

Can RSS Put Aurangzeb's Ghost To Rest?
Can RSS Put Aurangzeb's Ghost To Rest?

Senior RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi's call to drop the Aurangzeb tomb controversy challenges decades of communal rhetoric in Maharashtra, igniting hopes for unity and a balanced historical narrative.

White House names India ahead of April 2 deadline
White House names India ahead of April 2 deadline

The White House has said India imposes a 100% tariff on American agricultural products and the high levies charged by other countries make it "virtually impossible" for US products to be exported to those nations. President Donald Trump...

Be Prepared! Heat Waves Coming!
Be Prepared! Heat Waves Coming!

'The intensity and frequency of heatwaves will be much higher than in previous years over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD