Haldiram IPO In 18-24 Months

09:45





This comes after it signed agreements to sell stake to International Holding Company (IHC), Alpha Wave Global, and Singapore-headquartered global investment firm Temasek at a $10 billion valuation.





The ethnic food major on Monday onboarded new investors IHC and Alpha Wave Global to its ongoing equity round, PwC said in a release.





Haldiram is said to have parted with 6 per cent in this round for $600 million, according to a source.





On Sunday, it also announced that it entered into an agreement with Temasek to sell an equity stake held by existing shareholders. The earlier-mentioned source said that Temasek will get 9 per cent.





A spokesperson for the Haldiram group said: "We are excited to welcome IHC and Alpha Wave Global as partners in our journey of global growth. The partnership represents patient capital and long-term support to Haldiram's growth plans. With this partnership, we are well-positioned to enhance our product offerings, expand our operations, and further our mission to make Haldiram a household name in the West Asia and other international geographies."





Rick Gerson, cofounder and chairman of Alpha Wave Global, said that over 90 years, the Agarwal family has built Haldiram's into one of the most loved and iconic brands in India.





"We are proud to become a shareholder and partner with Haldiram in this next stage of their growth, both domestic and international, while maintaining the delight they have brought to customers for close to a century now," he added.





Sharleen D'Souza, Business Standard

Haldiram Snacks Food, India's leading snack and food brand, will come into the market with its initial public offer (IPO) in the next 18 to 24 months, according to a source in the know.