Markets fall ahead of Trump's April 2 tariff threat

Tue, 01 April 2025
09:48
Trump told Modi that tariffs would be reciprocal
Indian stocks faced heavy selling pressure on Tuesday's opening as both indices fell amid the April 2 tariff threat. 

The Nifty 50 index declined 178 points, or 0.76 per cent, to open at 23,341.10, while the BSE Sensex opened at 76,878.59, with a decline of 536.33 points, or 0.69 per cent.

Experts stated that the Trump tariff announcement on April 2 is the major event now. However, the markets have discounted the impact, but the reality will seem worse initially and then improve as concessions and exclusions are announced. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

How did India look from space? Sunita Williams says...
How did India look from space? Sunita Williams says...

Sunita added that "I hope, and I think for sure, I'm gonna be going back to my father's home country and visiting with people and getting excited about the first, or not the first, but the Indian national who's going up on the Axiom...

Can RSS Put Aurangzeb's Ghost To Rest?
Can RSS Put Aurangzeb's Ghost To Rest?

Senior RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi's call to drop the Aurangzeb tomb controversy challenges decades of communal rhetoric in Maharashtra, igniting hopes for unity and a balanced historical narrative.

White House names India ahead of April 2 deadline
White House names India ahead of April 2 deadline

The White House has said India imposes a 100% tariff on American agricultural products and the high levies charged by other countries make it "virtually impossible" for US products to be exported to those nations. President Donald Trump...

Be Prepared! Heat Waves Coming!
Be Prepared! Heat Waves Coming!

'The intensity and frequency of heatwaves will be much higher than in previous years over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.'

