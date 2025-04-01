Markets fall ahead of Trump's April 2 tariff threat

Indian stocks faced heavy selling pressure on Tuesday's opening as both indices fell amid the April 2 tariff threat.
The Nifty 50 index declined 178 points, or 0.76 per cent, to open at 23,341.10, while the BSE Sensex opened at 76,878.59, with a decline of 536.33 points, or 0.69 per cent.
Experts stated that the Trump tariff announcement on April 2 is the major event now. However, the markets have discounted the impact, but the reality will seem worse initially and then improve as concessions and exclusions are announced. -- ANI