Follow Rediff on:      
Offensive, says Sarma on B'desh's 'only guardian' comment

Tue, 01 April 2025
10:53
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday described as "offensive and strongly condemnable" the interim Bangladesh government calling itself the "only guardian of the ocean" in the region. 

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has urged Beijing to extend its economic influence to his country, mentioning that India's northeastern states being landlocked could prove to be an opportunity.

The remark, apparently made during Yunus' recent four-day visit to China, surfaced on social media on Monday. 

"The statement made by Md Younis of Bangladesh, the so-called interim Government referring to the seven sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable," Sarma posted on X. 

"Such provocative statements by Md Younis must not be taken lightly, as they reflect deeper strategic considerations and longstanding agendas," he added. 

Calling Bangladesh the "only guardian of the ocean" in the region, Yunus said this could be a huge opportunity and could be an extension of the Chinese economy. 

"The seven states of India, the eastern part of India, are called the seven sisters. They are a landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean," he said. 

Sarma pointed out that this remark underscores the "persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India's strategic 'Chicken's Neck' corridor". "Historically, even internal elements within India have dangerously suggested severing this critical passageway to isolate the Northeast from the mainland physically. Therefore, it is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the Chicken's Neck corridor," he said. 

Sarma also called for the prioritisation of exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to the rest of India, effectively bypassing the 'Chicken's Neck'. He said that this may pose significant engineering challenges, but it can be achieved with "determination and innovation". PTI

