President Droupadi Murmu graced the closing ceremony of the commemoration of 90th year of the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai today. The President said that the RBI, as the central bank, is at the very centre of India's incredible growth story. It has witnessed the whole journey of the country so far, from the time before Independence when it was suffering from widespread poverty to the time now when it is among the top economies in the world.