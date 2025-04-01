11:20





The report released by US on Monday stated that a major concern for the U.S. is India's high import duties, particularly on agricultural products. It says, India imposes a 150 per cent tariff on alcoholic beverages and a 100 per cent tariff on walnuts and raisins imports from US, making it difficult for U.S. goods to compete.





Another key issue is India's strict import restrictions on certain dairy products. The U.S. sees India's requirement that dairy products come from animals not fed meat, blood, or internal organs as a major barrier. However, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) defended these rules, arguing that such restrictions align with India's domestic needs.





It may be recalled that the First War of Independence in 1857 began was a result of cartridges used in the Enfield rifle, which were rumored to be greased with the fat of cows and pigs, causing offense to both Hindu and Muslim sepoys. Sepoy Mangal Pandey lead the rebellion.

GTRI stated that India may never allow dairy products from cows fed animal remains, emphasizing food safety and cultural factors. Ajay Srivastava, Founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative said, "While the U.S. continues to pressure India to amend its trade policies to serve American commercial interests, India must firmly assess each demand through the lens of its own national priorities, development goals, and cultural values".





He further added "imagine eating butter made from the milk of a cow that was fed meat and blood from another cow. India may never allow that". Furthermore, India mandates non-GM and GM-free certificates for 24 products, even for crops that are not commercially modified. The U.S. calls this an unjustified restriction, but India argues it ensures traceability and consumer confidence.





The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has highlighted several trade and regulatory challenges in Monday's National Trade Estimate (NTE) Report, raising concerns over India's tariffs, non-tariff barriers, intellectual property policies, digital trade, and transparency.