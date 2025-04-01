6 key tax changes from today

12:06





1. Income Tax Slabs & Exemptions: Income up to 12 lakh is now tax-free; standard deduction raised to 75,000.





2. 87A Rebate: Extended to incomes up to 12 lakh, reducing tax liability to zero.





3. Higher TDS Thresholds: Bank interest TDS limit raised to 50,000 (1 lakh for senior citizens).





4. Used Car GST Hike: GST on used cars increased from 12% to 18%.





5. Mandatory ISD Registration: Businesses using shared services must register for ISD under GST.





6. Start New Series of Invoicing: Businesses must begin a fresh invoice series from April 1, 2025, as per GST compliance requirements.





Information: Kind courtesy CA (Dr) Raj Chawla.

rajchawlaca@gmail.com

The tax changes are effective April 1, 2025.