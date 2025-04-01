HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

6 key tax changes from today

Tue, 01 April 2025
Share:
12:06
image
The tax changes are effective April 1, 2025. 

1. Income Tax Slabs & Exemptions: Income up to 12 lakh is now tax-free; standard deduction raised to 75,000. 

2. 87A Rebate: Extended to incomes up to 12 lakh, reducing tax liability to zero. 

3. Higher TDS Thresholds: Bank interest TDS limit raised to 50,000 (1 lakh for senior citizens). 

4. Used Car GST Hike: GST on used cars increased from 12% to 18%. 

5. Mandatory ISD Registration: Businesses using shared services must register for ISD under GST. 

6. Start New Series of Invoicing: Businesses must begin a fresh invoice series from April 1, 2025, as per GST compliance requirements. 

Information: Kind courtesy CA (Dr) Raj Chawla. 
rajchawlaca@gmail.com

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Police issue notices to audience of Kunal Kamra show
LIVE! Police issue notices to audience of Kunal Kamra show

Tiger Memon's 14 properties to be handed over to Centre
Tiger Memon's 14 properties to be handed over to Centre

A special court in Mumbai has ordered the transfer of 14 properties belonging to Tiger Memon, an alleged mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his family to the central government. The properties, which were in the...

Myanmar earthquake: ISRO reveals before and after images
Myanmar earthquake: ISRO reveals before and after images

ISRO's Cartosat-3 satellite captured images of the damage caused by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on March 28. The images show significant damage in Mandalay and Sagaing cities, including the complete collapse of the historic...

Green flag at temple in Maha village sparks tension
Green flag at temple in Maha village sparks tension

Some persons put up a green flag at the temple besides a saffron flag on Monday, when Eid was celebrated. This led to tension in the village for sometime, an official from Georai police station said.

100% tariff from India: US ahead of April 2 deadline
100% tariff from India: US ahead of April 2 deadline

The White House has said India imposes a 100% tariff on American agricultural products and the high levies charged by other countries make it "virtually impossible" for US products to be exported to those nations. President Donald Trump...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD