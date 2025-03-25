HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bird strike forces Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight to abort takeoff in Kerala

Tue, 25 March 2025
File image
A Bengaluru-bound flight was cancelled after the aircraft suffered a bird hit at the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning. 

The incident occurred just before takeoff, with 179 passengers on board, airport sources said. 

IndiGo flight 6E 6629, operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru, returned to its bay due to the bird strike, according to airport officials. 

The aircraft will resume operations after necessary maintenance. 

Passengers were accommodated on another flight at 6.30 pm, sources added. -- PTI

