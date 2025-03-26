BJP: Muslims safer in India than in...

14:26





Speaking on the revival of pilgrimage sites, the BJP MP said that the things will be done in a democratic manner. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Maharaj stated, "I want to say that Muslims are safer in UP and India than anywhere else in the world, not even in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Balochistan. Whatever will be done, it will be done in a democratic manner. We are against whatever the Muslim invaders have done." Reacting to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks that "Muslims are safe in the state," BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said that the BJP's national policy is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.'





"BJP's national policy is clear in itself - 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'... it is the government's responsibility to take everyone into confidence, and the government is discharging it very well. Yogi Adityanath has also said the same in his statement, there is no connection with any person or religion, the connection is with the person's thoughts and I think Yogi Adityanath has clarified very well that both Hindus and Muslims should be safe in Uttar Pradesh and the country," Sharma told ANI. In an interview with ANI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that people from all religions are safe in the state, asserting that as a yogi, he wishes for everyone's happiness.





The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that if Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in his state. CM Yogi, highlighting the tolerant nature of Hindus, said that a Muslim family would feel safe among a hundred Hindu families. He, however, questioned the possibility of 50 Hindu families being safe among a hundred Muslim families.

