Huge row in Maha assembly over Disha Salian death

Desai's comments came after Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad asked what action will be taken against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray since Salian's parents have accused him of being "directly involved in her murder".





Gaikwad raised the issue in the assembly through a 'Point of Information', seeking Thackeray's resignation as a member of the House and asked whether the speaker will take action against him.





"When accusations were made against a close aide of (then) minister Dhananjay Munde over the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh (in Beed in December 2024), Munde's resignation was sought," he said.





Members of the treasury benches rushed to the well of the House shouting slogans against Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. NCP (SP) member Jayant Patil reminded the House members that the Italian embassy officials were seated in the guest gallery.





Amid sloganeering, speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourned the House for 10 minutes. After the House reassembled, Gaikwad reiterated his demand for Aaditya Thackeray's arrest in the Salian death case. Minister Shambhuraj Desai said Salian's father has met the Mumbai police commissioner and made serious allegations against Aaditya Thackeray. -- PTI

Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai on Wednesday said in the state assembly that no one will be spared if found guilty in the case of death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian.