HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cash row: Police team visits Delhi HC judge's house

Wed, 26 March 2025
Share:
15:23
image
A team led by New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police on Wednesday visited the residence of Delhi high court judge Yashwant Varma in connection with the investigation into the alleged discovery of cash, official sources said.
   
Police sources said the police team will carry out an inspection of the place where the fire occurred and may question staff working in the judge's residence.
 
On March 22, the CJI constituted the three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry into allegations and decided to upload the inquiry report of Chief Justice D K Upadhyay of the Delhi high court in the incident. 

It included photos and videos of the alleged discovery of a huge stash of cash.
 
Justice Varma denounced the allegations and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom either by him or any of his family members. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong's privilege notice against Shah over Sonia remark
LIVE! Cong's privilege notice against Shah over Sonia remark

Didn't allow me to speak: Rahul's charge against LS speaker
Didn't allow me to speak: Rahul's charge against LS speaker

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in India's Lok Sabha, has accused the Speaker, Om Birla, of running the House in a "non-democratic style" and preventing him from speaking. Gandhi claims that he was not allowed to speak on...

If I was wrong...: Sambhal cop on Jumma namaz remark
If I was wrong...: Sambhal cop on Jumma namaz remark

A Circle Officer (CO) in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, India, defended his controversial remarks comparing the frequency of Holi and Friday prayers, calling for communal harmony. The CO, Anuj Chaudhary, had previously stated that Holi is a...

'China is top military, cyber threat, says US intelligence'
'China is top military, cyber threat, says US intelligence'

US intelligence agencies have identified China as the primary military and cyber threat to the US, noting that it continues to enhance its capabilities to potentially take control of Taiwan, according to a report by Taipei Times.

The Lady Doctor Taking On The Pakistan State
The Lady Doctor Taking On The Pakistan State

'The Pakistani government's growing fear of Dr Mahrang's rising popularity is evident.''Her defiance is inspiring.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD