India To Become Marriott's 3rd Largest Market

India is currently the Nasdaq-listed chain's fifth-largest market.





Marriott operates 17 brands in the country and announced the launch of its 18th -- Edition -- which is set to debut in Mumbai by 2028.





"Most certainly, five years from now, India will be our third-biggest market in the world, with several hundred hotels," said Anthony Capuano, president and CEO, Marriott International, speaking at the Skift India Forum in New Delhi.





"We will continue the momentum we enjoy in the upper, upscale, and luxury segment.'In addition to this, he further said: "We will also look at the lower end of the chain scales and create more opportunities for the value-conscious inbound international traveller and the domestic traveller."





With 155 hotels and over 29,000 rooms in over 40 Indian cities, Marriott is set to ramp up its presence further. This month, it will open a resort in Jim Corbett, followed by a hotel in Udaipur within the next three months.





Marriott's bullish outlook follows strong performance in South Asia, where revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew by 11 per cent last year, driven by higher average daily rates (ADR) and occupancy. Key metropolitan hubs -- including Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai -- were pivotal in driving ADR growth, the company noted in a statement last fortnight.





However, Capuano pointed to challenges in the Indian tourism and hospitality sector. He said a lot of "friction' needs to be ironed out, such as granting the infrastructure status to hotels. "It's a big priority and an enabler for the acceleration of growth," he said.





Infrastructure status would allow the industry to access long-term financing at lower rates and streamline licensing. The FY26 Union Budget provided some relief, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman granting infrastructure status to hotels in 50 selected tourist destinations.





Capuano also highlighted visa-related hurdles, calling for smoother processes for both inbound tourists eager to explore India and outbound travellers facing long wait times.





"The biggest successes we see around the world in travel and tourism are the result of a good, deliberate partnership between the public and private sectors. In India, too, we have to keep pushing on how we can partner better (with the government)," he added.









With India's hospitality sector booming, global hotel chains are vying for a bigger slice of the market. Earlier this month, the Radisson hotel group unveiled plans to expand to 240 hotels, focusing on tier-II and III cities and the rising demand for luxury and midscale accommodations. The group currently operates or is developing 199 hotels across nine brands in India.





-- Akshara Srivastava, Business Standard

