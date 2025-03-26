Kamra row: Saamana cites PM's take on vandalism

12:40





An editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' said Kamra's parody song had merely pointed to the rebellion led by Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in 2022 and that it was an "old wine in a new bottle", yet the deputy CM's supporters vandalised a studio in Mumbai on Sunday.





Notably, the rebellion had led to a split in the Shiv Sena and collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state in 2022. Shinde then joined hands with the BJP and formed government.





The editorial in Saamana said 40 MLAs in Maharashtra had defected, leading to the formation of an "extra-constitutional" government. The episode was widely publicised, culminating in a legal battle in the Supreme Court, it pointed out.





"Slogans about 'khoke' (use of money power) echoed across the state. Kunal Kamra merely rehashed this in a parody song, so what was new? It was 'old wine in a new bottle'," the Marathi publication said.





Yet, Shinde's supporters got so agitated that they stormed the studio (where Kamra's show was filmed), it said.





"The backlash not only embarrassed Shinde but also made him a subject of ridicule in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the BJP and Fadnavis are quietly enjoying the spectacle," the editorial claimed.





But it is unfortunate that in the process, Maharashtra itself has been dragged into this "farce", it stated. The Marathi daily recalled PM Modi's recent statement in a podcast that "criticism is the soul of democracy". "Yet, even before his words could resonate, a pro-Modi Shinde group attacked and destroyed a podcast studio, striking at the very foundation of free speech. Death threats were issued against Kamra, raising serious concerns about law and order in Maharashtra," it said. What was the Maharashtra home minister (Fadnavis) doing? Where was the police when chaos unfolded in Mumbai? Were they silent spectators, or worse, complicit in the act? the editorial questioned.





As soon as the "pro-Modi Shinde group" vandalised the studio, the Mumbai civic body swiftly arrived with bulldozers, demolishing several structures under the pretext of they being illegal, it said. "The civic body conveniently realised these violations only after the studio was used to criticise the government. The picture is grim for Maharashtra," it added.





The editorial also asked why satire should provoke such an "extreme response" and why an atmosphere of lawlessness and fear should be created in Mumbai.





"It has become evident that Fadnavis is a weak home minister. Instead of taking action against those who attacked the studio, he is asking Kamra to apologise to Shinde, essentially underscoring that freedom of speech does not exist," it claimed.





Ironically, Fadnavis' father fought against (then prime minister) Indira Gandhi during the Emergency and went to jail. BJP leaders observe June 26 as a 'Black Day' in the memory of Emergency, the Marathi publication said. "But if they continue suppressing dissent, they should stop this sham of observing June 26 as the Black Day," the editorial stated.

Citing Prime Minister Modi's comment that "criticism is the soul of democracy", the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday questioned the "extreme response" provoked by comedian Kunal Kamra's jokes targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.