HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Lok Sabha being run in 'undemocratic' manner: Rahul

Wed, 26 March 2025
Share:
14:31
image
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that he was not being given a chance to speak and the House was being run in an "undemocratic manner".
 
His remarks came after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked him to follow the rules of procedure that members are expected to observe to uphold the dignity of the House. It was not immediately clear what was the reason for the Speaker to make the observation.
 
Gandhi said the Speaker made remarks about him and then adjourned the House without giving him an opportunity to speak.
 
He said that in the last week he had not been allowed to speak. 
 
About 70 Congress Lok Sabha MPs, including deputy leader of Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, party general secretary KC Venugopal and party's whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, met the Lok Sabha speaker and raised the "denial" of opportunity to Gandhi to speak in the House, party sources said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Lok Sabha being run in 'undemocratic' manner: Rahul
LIVE! Lok Sabha being run in 'undemocratic' manner: Rahul

The Lady Doctor Taking On The Pakistan State
The Lady Doctor Taking On The Pakistan State

'The Pakistani government's growing fear of Dr Mahrang's rising popularity is evident.''Her defiance is inspiring.'

Man booked for reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside mosque
Man booked for reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside mosque

According to the police report, Sirohi and his associates on Monday created a ruckus outside the mosque, claiming it to be illegal. They then recited Hanuman Chalisa (a prayer dedicated to lord Hanuman) near the mosque and allegedly...

Stones pelted during Ram Navami procession in Jh'khand
Stones pelted during Ram Navami procession in Jh'khand

Stones were allegedly pelted during a religious procession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, triggering tension in the area. The incident occurred near Jama Masjid Chowk around 11 pm on Tuesday when a Mangla procession was underway as...

Trump signs order to overhaul US poll, cites India's example
Trump signs order to overhaul US poll, cites India's example

The order also highlights further disparities, citing examples of Denmark and Sweden restricting mail-in voting to those unable to vote in person and rejecting late-arriving ballots regardless of postmark, while many US states have...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD