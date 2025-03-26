Vape, hairband thrown on stage, not...: Sonu Nigam

13:31

The 51-year-old singer performed at the Delhi Technological University's (DTU) Engifest 2025 on Sunday.





Nigam, the voice behind songs like "Kal Ho Naa Ho", "Suraj Hua Maddham," and "Soniyo", shared a post on his Instagram handle on Tuesday slamming the reports. Uploading pictures and videos from his concert, Nigam said he had to pause the event briefly after someone threw vape on the stage but that was about it. "Nothing like hurling of stones or bottles as mentioned in some media happened at DTU," he began the post.





"There was one vape thrown by someone on stage that hit Subhankar's chest and that's when I was informed about it. I paused the show and requested and reminded the collegians that the show will have to be abruptly stopped if something like that happened again."





He joked that the only object that got on the stage was a hairband. "I paused the show and requested and reminded the collegians that the show will have to be abruptly stopped if something like that happened again," he concluded. PTI

