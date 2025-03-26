HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Messi's Argentina to play in India after 14 years

Wed, 26 March 2025
Share:
14:50
image
Football fans in India will have another glimpse of Lionel Messi and his Argentine team in an exhibition match in Kerala in October, 14 years after the World Cup-winning captain first visited the country.
   
In November last year, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had announced the news of Argentina visiting the southern state and playing two friendly matches in Kochi.
 
On Wednesday, HSBC India became the official partner of the Argentine team to collaborate and promote football in India, and announced that the match will be held in October.
 
"Under this partnership, the Argentina national football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit India for an international exhibition match in October 2025," a release from HSBC India said.
 
"The Argentine Football Association (AFA) and HSBC have today announced the signing of a new one-year partnership for India and Singapore, covering the competitive season in 2025 ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualification final matches."
 
Messi's first visit to India was to play a World Cup qualifying round match against Venezuela in Kolkata in September 2011. Argentina won that match 1-0 at Salt Lake Stadium. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong's privilege notice against Shah over Sonia remark
LIVE! Cong's privilege notice against Shah over Sonia remark

Didn't allow me to speak: Rahul's charge against LS speaker
Didn't allow me to speak: Rahul's charge against LS speaker

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in India's Lok Sabha, has accused the Speaker, Om Birla, of running the House in a "non-democratic style" and preventing him from speaking. Gandhi claims that he was not allowed to speak on...

If I was wrong...: Sambhal cop on Jumma namaz remark
If I was wrong...: Sambhal cop on Jumma namaz remark

A Circle Officer (CO) in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, India, defended his controversial remarks comparing the frequency of Holi and Friday prayers, calling for communal harmony. The CO, Anuj Chaudhary, had previously stated that Holi is a...

'China is top military, cyber threat, says US intelligence'
'China is top military, cyber threat, says US intelligence'

US intelligence agencies have identified China as the primary military and cyber threat to the US, noting that it continues to enhance its capabilities to potentially take control of Taiwan, according to a report by Taipei Times.

The Lady Doctor Taking On The Pakistan State
The Lady Doctor Taking On The Pakistan State

'The Pakistani government's growing fear of Dr Mahrang's rising popularity is evident.''Her defiance is inspiring.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD