'Hindu-Muslim is his favourite topic'

Bhadauria further emphasized that India is a country that values every religion, where Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians coexist as brothers. The SP MP further hit out at the Chief Minister on the completion of his eight years tenure and the slogan "8 Saal Bemishaal" saying that this government has achieved nothing unprecedented in the last 8 years adding that unemployment and inflation have not decreased, nor have new roads been built.





Reacting to CM Yogi remarks "if Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe", SP MP Anand Bhadauria said, "This country is a country which believes in every religion. In this country Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians live together, brothers. This is the culture of this country. This is the basic sentiment of this country. Hindu-Muslim is favorite topic of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. It is obvious that in the last 8 years of his reign, the slogan of "8 Saal Bemishaal" has remained just a slogan. What is unprecedented (Bemishaal)? Neither unemployment has reduced, nor inflation has reduced, nor new roads have been made, nor the problems of the farmers have been solved, nor the prices of sugarcane have increased. Therefore, when there is nothing to say on these issues, it is obvious that CM Yogi will bat on his favourite topic only."





Bhadauria accused CM Adityanath of attempting to "communalize" the country's atmosphere to garner votes. Exuding confidence, the SP MP stated that his party will win the 2027 assembly elections with majority. "He wants to garner votes by communalising the atmosphere of this country, but their objective will not be accomplished in 2027. The public has already understood. The election to be held in 2027 will be on the real issues of the country, inflation, unemployment, farmers issues. The public will vote in favour of Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav. SP will form the majority government," he said.





In a podcast with ANI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that people from all religions are safe in the state, asserting that as a Yogi, he wishes for everyone's happiness. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that if Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in his state. Earlier in an interview with ANI, CM Yogi said that a Muslim family would feel safe among a hundred Hindu families. He, however, questioned the possibility of 50 Hindu families being safe among a hundred Muslim families.





"A Muslim family is the safest among a hundred Hindu families. They will have the freedom to practice all their religious deeds. But can 50 Hindus be safe among 100 Muslim families? No. Bangladesh is an example. Before this, Pakistan was an example. What happened in Afghanistan? If there is smoke or someone is being hit, we should be careful before we get hit. That is what needs to be taken care of," Yogi said, while adding that he treats everyone equally. -- ANI

