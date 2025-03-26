Kamra fails to appear before police, 2nd summons today

12:01





However, the police have turned down Kamra's request.





The Khar Police will issue a second summons to Kunal Kamra today, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 35.





Earlier, Mumbai Police sent a summons to the stand-up artist asking him to appear before the investigating officer on Tuesday. The MIDC police registered a first information report against Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was then transferred to Khar police for further investigation.





Kamra sparked up a political storm with his controversial 'gaddar' (traitor) joke, which was allegedly aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Several political leaders condemned Kamra's statement during a stand-up show and sought action against him.





Kamra, however, on Tuesday, shared a new video to mock Shiv Sena workers for vandalising Mumbai's The Habitat comedy club, where he had performed earlier. On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "Our CM Devendra Fadnavis had responded on this issue on behalf of the government. Our CM has said that action will be taken as per the law. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a strong stand on the alleged disparaging remarks made by stand-up artist Kunal Kamra against Eknath Shinde.





The Chief Minister, while speaking in the state Assembly on Monday, stated that the government would not accept freedom of expression if it led to tyranny.

