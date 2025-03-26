HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kamra fails to appear before police, 2nd summons today

Wed, 26 March 2025
Share:
12:01
image
In a recent development in the Kunal Kamra controversy case, the Mumbai Police have rejected the stand-up artiste's request for a week's time to appear before the authorities. Kamra's lawyer submitted the appeal and the reply in person to the Khar Police Station. 

However, the police have turned down Kamra's request. 

The Khar Police will issue a second summons to Kunal Kamra today, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 35.

Earlier, Mumbai Police sent a summons to the stand-up artist asking him to appear before the investigating officer on Tuesday. The MIDC police registered a first information report against Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was then transferred to Khar police for further investigation.

Kamra sparked up a political storm with his controversial 'gaddar' (traitor) joke, which was allegedly aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Several political leaders condemned Kamra's statement during a stand-up show and sought action against him. 

Kamra, however, on Tuesday, shared a new video to mock Shiv Sena workers for vandalising Mumbai's The Habitat comedy club, where he had performed earlier. On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "Our CM Devendra Fadnavis had responded on this issue on behalf of the government. Our CM has said that action will be taken as per the law. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a strong stand on the alleged disparaging remarks made by stand-up artist Kunal Kamra against Eknath Shinde. 

The Chief Minister, while speaking in the state Assembly on Monday, stated that the government would not accept freedom of expression if it led to tyranny.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kamra row: Saamana cites PM's take on vandalism
LIVE! Kamra row: Saamana cites PM's take on vandalism

Trump signs order to overhaul US poll, cites India's example
Trump signs order to overhaul US poll, cites India's example

The order also highlights further disparities, citing examples of Denmark and Sweden restricting mail-in voting to those unable to vote in person and rejecting late-arriving ballots regardless of postmark, while many US states have...

Stones pelted during Ram Navami procession in Jh'khand
Stones pelted during Ram Navami procession in Jh'khand

Stones were allegedly pelted during a religious procession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, triggering tension in the area. The incident occurred near Jama Masjid Chowk around 11 pm on Tuesday when a Mangla procession was underway as...

SC stays Allahabad HC's 'grabbing breast not rape' ruling
SC stays Allahabad HC's 'grabbing breast not rape' ruling

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih observed it was pained to say that some of the observations made in the high court order depicted total insensitiveness and an inhuman approach.

'Allahabad Rape Judgment Will Be Reversed'
'Allahabad Rape Judgment Will Be Reversed'

'If it is not reversed, it will set a dangerous precedent.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD