HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Criminal gets bail, posts on Instagram, arrested again

Wed, 05 March 2025
Share:
21:48
image
A notorious criminal from Nagpur was arrested for posting an Instagram reel to assert his dominance soon after his bail in a case under MCOCA, an official said on Wednesday.

Sumit Thakur, who faces several cases, recently secured bail in a case registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) after spending a few months behind bars.

As soon as he walked out of jail, Thakur posted an Instagram reel with the message 'Welcome bhai, bap toh bap rahenga'.

The video quickly went viral, drawing the attention of the police.

On Tuesday, the Cyber Police registered a case against Thakur and arrested him, the official added.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Criminal gets bail, posts on Insta, arrested again
LIVE! Criminal gets bail, posts on Insta, arrested again

Can Kohli, Rohit Lead India To LA Gold?
Can Kohli, Rohit Lead India To LA Gold?

'There is nothing like an Olympian Virat and Olympian Rohit winning the gold medal for the country.'

Fadnavis vows to jail Azmi as Akhilesh backs his MLA
Fadnavis vows to jail Azmi as Akhilesh backs his MLA

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, suspended from the Maharashtra assembly over his remarks praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, will be '100 per cent' put in jail, Chief Minister Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the legislative council.

Air India fires trainer pilot, 10 others grounded
Air India fires trainer pilot, 10 others grounded

Air India has terminated the services of a trainer pilot for lapses during simulator training. Ten pilots who underwent training under the trainer pilot have been removed from flying duties pending investigation. The action follows a...

CT 2025 Updates: New Zealand set for big win vs SA
CT 2025 Updates: New Zealand set for big win vs SA

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD