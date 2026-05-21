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Murder convict jumps parole and acts in Bollywood films; nabbed 12 years

Thu, 21 May 2026
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A murder case convict, who jumped parole in 2014 and started doing supporting roles in Bollywood films, including those made by prominent production houses, after changing his identity, was arrested in Ahmedabad 12 years later, the police said on Thursday.

The crime branch arrested the convict, Hemant Modi (53), on Wednesday near a metro rail station in Ahmedabad, they said.

A case of murder and rioting was registered against Modi in Ahmedabad in 2005. In 2014, the Gujarat high court granted him a 30-day parole. 

However, after he failed to surrender, the HC declared him a parole jumper in July that year, a release issued by the city crime branch said.

He was serving a sentence of life imprisonment in the Mehsana District Jail, it said.

After jumping parole, he changed his name and started working as a supporting actor, doing various roles in Hindi and Gujarati films, web series and plays in both the languages, it added. -- PTI

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