PETA launches AI-powered robot goat to speak up against animal slaughter

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People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has unveiled 'Awaaz', a child-like robot goat, who speaks to encourage people to make animal-free food choices and inculcate vegan eating habits.



A video shows the realistic-looking robot goat engaging in gentle, interactive conversations in English and Hindi, asking children and other passersby - "Do you consider me a friend or food?"



Awaaz will visit college campuses and city centres to engage with members of the public across the country. PETA India aims to create more vegans and encourage slaughter-free expressions of sacrifice with Awaaz's help, the organisation said.



"Some people think we are food, or that our lives can be taken. But my life means something special to me, just like yours is valuable to you," Awaaz is seen saying in the video.



"Like humans, goats feel pain and fear, and they don't want to be killed," a statement from PETA said, adding that Awaaz will encourage college students and members of the public to let goats live, and to choose delicious animal-free foods like jackfruit, tofu, mushrooms and mock mutton instead. -- PTI