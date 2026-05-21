HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PETA launches AI-powered robot goat to speak up against animal slaughter

Thu, 21 May 2026
Share:
16:49
File image
File image
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has unveiled 'Awaaz', a child-like robot goat, who speaks to encourage people to make animal-free food choices and inculcate vegan eating habits.

A video shows the realistic-looking robot goat engaging in gentle, interactive conversations in English and Hindi, asking children and other passersby - "Do you consider me a friend or food?"

Awaaz will visit college campuses and city centres to engage with members of the public across the country. PETA India aims to create more vegans and encourage slaughter-free expressions of sacrifice with Awaaz's help, the organisation said.

"Some people think we are food, or that our lives can be taken. But my life means something special to me, just like yours is valuable to you," Awaaz is seen saying in the video.

"Like humans, goats feel pain and fear, and they don't want to be killed," a statement from PETA said, adding that Awaaz will encourage college students and members of the public to let goats live, and to choose delicious animal-free foods like jackfruit, tofu, mushrooms and mock mutton instead. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man kills, chops daughter over interfaith relationship
LIVE! Man kills, chops daughter over interfaith relationship

Besides Melody, here's what Modi gifted to Meloni
Besides Melody, here's what Modi gifted to Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a range of culturally significant gifts during his recent five-nation tour, including a Muga silk stole for the Italian Prime Minister and Madhubani painting for the Dutch Prime Minister, showcasing...

Car used in Suvendu aide murder purchased in UP: Police
Car used in Suvendu aide murder purchased in UP: Police

Police and eyewitnesses have revealed that the car used in the murder of Chandranath Rath, an aide to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, was purchased in Ballia. The CBI and Uttar Pradesh STF are intensifying raids to locate...

Are Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran Getting Married?
Are Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran Getting Married?

Rumours of music director Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran tying the knot have resurfaced on the Internet, despite Anirudh's previous denial a year ago.

Cockroach Janata Party's X handle withheld, founder starts new account
Cockroach Janata Party's X handle withheld, founder starts new account

Cockroach Janata Party, which according to Dipke had 201,000 followers on X, came about following a controversy over Chief Justice of India Surya Kant using "parasites" and "cockroaches" while pulling up a lawyer for his plea seeking...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO