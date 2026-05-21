BSE Sensex top losers today

18:42

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed marginally lower after a volatile session on Thursday, driven by profit-taking in select IT, financial, and oil & gas shares.



The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 135.03 points, or 0.18 percent, to settle at 75,183.36. During the day, it hit a high of 75,945.79 and a low of 74,996.78, gyrating 949.01 points.



The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 4.30 points, or 0.02 percent, to end at 23,654.70.



From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel were among the major laggards.