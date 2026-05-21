Severe heatwave conditions grip Bihar, relief likely after four days: IMD

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Markets witnessed thinner crowds, while people were seen seeking shade and drinking water amid the soaring temperatures.





Rickshaw pullers, labourers, and roadside vendors were among the worst affected by the harsh weather conditions.



Electricity consumption has also increased sharply due to the continuous use of air conditioners and coolers, putting pressure on the power supply in several areas.





Residents have also complained of humid conditions during both daytime and nighttime.



IMD scientist Anand Shankar said that several districts in Bihar are currently experiencing intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures touching 40 degrees Celsius and above. -- ANI

Bihar continues to reel under an intense heatwave with temperatures touching 40 degrees Celsius and above, affecting normal life across the state.Following this, the India meteorological department (IMD) warned that the prevailing conditions are likely to persist for the next few days.Scorching sunlight and continuous heat since morning have reduced movement on roads and affected daily activities in Patna.