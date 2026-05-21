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UP governor makes uniforms a must for college students

Thu, 21 May 2026
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15:49
Representational image. Pic: ANI
Representational image. Pic: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday mandated uniforms for all universities and colleges in the state.

Patel, the chancellor of all state universities, issued the direction on Wednesday at a meeting in Jan Bhavan.

However, no official order has been issued yet in this direction.

Finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna welcomed the move, saying, "Discipline measures being implemented by her in universities are in the interest of students."

According to a statement, the governor also issued strict instructions to teachers, saying no teacher should indulge in any act that harms the dignity and stature of the profession.

She stressed the need for the holistic development of students and directed teachers to attend classes on time and ensure the regular attendance of students.

Patel emphasised improving the condition of women's hostels and ensuring they stay away from anti-social influences.

Patel said vocational and skill-oriented courses should be introduced to make female students self-reliant and employable, and suggested courses related to beautician training, mehendi art, GST, bindi manufacturing, accountancy and millet-based food preparation.

The governor stressed promoting organic farming and encouraging students to adopt organic cultivation on their own land to generate additional income.

Emphasising effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), Patel directed institutions to give students freedom in subject selection and focus on multidisciplinary and multi-task learning.

She said students should also acquire knowledge of yoga, painting and other skills besides their core subjects to improve employability.

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