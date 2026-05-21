Singapore reports nearly 60% surge in weekly new Covid cases

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Around 12,700 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Singapore between May 10 and 16, compared to 8,000 in the previous week - a surge of 58.8 per cent, according to data shared on Thursday by the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA).



The average number of daily COVID-19 hospitalisations increased from 56 to 73 during the same period, with one case referred to the Intensive Care Unit every day on an average, said the CDA.



However, there were no deaths reported in this period, according to the CDA press release.



"As with other endemic respiratory diseases, periodic COVID-19 waves are expected throughout the year," the agency said. "There is no indication that the variants circulating locally are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared with previously circulating variants."



The NB.1.8.1 variant - which is a descendant of the JN.1 variant - is the main COVID-19 variant circulating in Singapore, accounting for more than half of locally sequenced cases, said the agency, adding that the recent surge in infections could be due to several factors, including waning collective immunity.



The vaccine is still effective against the current variant, said CDA. -- PTI