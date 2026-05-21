Man kills, chops daughter over interfaith relationship

17:09

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his teen daughter, dismembering her body into six parts, and dumping her head in a pond here and the other parts in a trunk on a train over a suspected interfaith relationship, officials said on Thursday.



Police said Kushinagar resident Biggan Ansari, with the help of his sister Noorjahan and brother-in-law Mojibulla Ansari -- all three arrested -- allegedly killed his 15-year-old daughter Shaba.



Police said the head was found in a pond in Khushinar, and the torso was recovered on May 17 from coach S-1 of train number 15114, the Chhapra-Gomti Nagar Express, after cleaning staff found a suspicious box and bag inside the compartment when the train reached Gomti Nagar station in Lucknow.



They said the victim's hands and legs were packed separately in polythene bags.



GRP officials said the accused packed the body carefully to prevent blood stains from becoming visible outside the trunk.