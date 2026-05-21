Rupee recovers 49 paise from all-time low to settle at 96.37 against USD

19:11

The rupee rebounded 49 paise from its all-time closing low to settle at 96.37 against the US dollar on Thursday after crude oil prices retreated from elevated levels amid signs of easing geopolitical friction, alongside likely central bank intervention.



Forex traders said the rupee had gained after the recent geopolitical developments, but investors are still gauging the geopolitical risk and oil price sensitivity in the background.



The one-year forward market rate for the rupee touched the crucial 100/USD mark on Wednesday, indicating that currency markets are pricing in a weakening bias for the USD/INR pair over the next 12 months, forex traders said.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.25 against the dollar, then touched an early high of 96.05 and a low of 96.60 in intraday trade. At the end of Thursday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 96.37, up 49 paise from its previous closing.



On Wednesday, the rupee hit a record low of 96.95 and later closed at 96.86, which was also a new closing low. -- PTI