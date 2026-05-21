HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Red alert issued for possible severe heatwave in UP

Thu, 21 May 2026
Share:
18:30
image
No respite seems to be in store for Uttar Pradesh from the sweltering heat conditions, as the meteorological department issued a 'red colour warning' for the next three days and an orange warning thereafter in view of the possibility of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions and warm night conditions at isolated places across the state over the next week.

A red warning is the highest level of weather alert, meaning "take action".

According to the Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, the absence of any active weather system, enhanced radiational heating due to clear skies and dry weather, and the subsidence of hot winds associated with an anticyclone over central India in the middle tropospheric levels have aggravated the heat conditions in the state.

The weather office noted that hot and dry westerly winds over southern Uttar Pradesh, coupled with moist easterly winds entering northern parts of the state under the influence of a trough extending up to Manipur, have increased sensible heat and humidity levels.

For western Uttar Pradesh, the department has forecast heatwave conditions at some places during daytime between May 21 and May 25, while warm night conditions are likely at isolated locations between May 22 and May 24.

In eastern Uttar Pradesh, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely at several places during the same period, accompanied by warm night conditions at isolated places. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Red alert issued for possible severe heatwave in UP
LIVE! Red alert issued for possible severe heatwave in UP

US shuts India-based call centre defrauding Americans
US shuts India-based call centre defrauding Americans

US authorities have shut down an India-based call centre operation that allegedly defrauded hundreds of elderly Americans of millions of dollars through tech support scams, following a years-long investigation.

India-Africa Forum Summit Delayed Amid Ebola Outbreak
India-Africa Forum Summit Delayed Amid Ebola Outbreak

The India-Africa Forum Summit, scheduled for May 28-31 in New Delhi, has been postponed due to concerns over the Ebola virus outbreak in Africa. The Ministry of External Affairs announced that new dates will be finalised in consultation...

Lawyers ask SC to retract remarks on greens stalling development
Lawyers ask SC to retract remarks on greens stalling development

A group of lawyers and activists have petitioned the Chief Justice of India to retract recent Supreme Court remarks that cast doubt on the legitimacy of environmental pleas against developmental projects.

Trump-Xi Rapprochement: Time For India To Be Cautious
Trump-Xi Rapprochement: Time For India To Be Cautious

India would confront a more entrenched China, a less dependable United States, and a regional order increasingly shaped by great-power bargaining over which it exercises limited influence, notes Amberish K Diwanji.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO