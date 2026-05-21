Red alert issued for possible severe heatwave in UP

18:30

No respite seems to be in store for Uttar Pradesh from the sweltering heat conditions, as the meteorological department issued a 'red colour warning' for the next three days and an orange warning thereafter in view of the possibility of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions and warm night conditions at isolated places across the state over the next week.



A red warning is the highest level of weather alert, meaning "take action".



According to the Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, the absence of any active weather system, enhanced radiational heating due to clear skies and dry weather, and the subsidence of hot winds associated with an anticyclone over central India in the middle tropospheric levels have aggravated the heat conditions in the state.



The weather office noted that hot and dry westerly winds over southern Uttar Pradesh, coupled with moist easterly winds entering northern parts of the state under the influence of a trough extending up to Manipur, have increased sensible heat and humidity levels.



For western Uttar Pradesh, the department has forecast heatwave conditions at some places during daytime between May 21 and May 25, while warm night conditions are likely at isolated locations between May 22 and May 24.



In eastern Uttar Pradesh, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely at several places during the same period, accompanied by warm night conditions at isolated places. -- PTI