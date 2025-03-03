HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nothing like fundamental right on platter: SC

Mon, 03 March 2025
20:35
The Supreme Court on Monday said there was a duty on persons exercising fundamental rights and nothing like a "fundamental right on a platter". 

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh made the profound remark while hearing the matter of podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who was allowed to resume The Ranveer Show

"We know that some briefless people are writing some articles in the name of freedom of speech and expression. We know how to handle them also. In this country there is nothing like a fundamental right on a platter. The fundamental rights all flow by a duty and unless those people want to understand their duty, then we know how to deal with those kinds of elements," Justice Surya Kant said. 

The court said if somebody wanted to enjoy fundamental rights, the country gave a guarantee to enjoy but also guaranteed it with a duty. 

"So that guarantee will involve a guarantee for performing that duty. So we know what kind of'anyway we are quite hopeful and we are quite sure that some repentance (is there) about what they have done," the bench said. 

Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, faces multiple FIRs for his comment on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent. -- PTI

