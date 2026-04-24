Advisory for Indians in Iran: Avoid travel by air, land

11:41

-- ANI

The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a fresh advisory urging Indian citizens to avoid travelling to the country amid ongoing regional tensions and operational uncertainties affecting flight services.In a post on X, the Embassy stated that Indians should refrain from travelling to Iran by any mode and advised those already in the country to leave in coordination with the mission."In view of reports of commencement of some flights between India and Iran, and in continuation of earlier advisories, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land. Airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions continue to affect international flight operations to and from Iran," the Embassy said."It is further reiterated that all Indian nationals currently in Iran should leave the country through designated land border routes, strictly in coordination with the Embassy. For guidance, the Embassy may be contacted at the numbers below: Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109102; +989128109109; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in," it added.The Embassy had earlier issued a similar advisory on April 8, urging Indian nationals to expeditiously leave Iran in view of evolving regional developments.The embassy also said that the exit must be coordinated with the Embassy.